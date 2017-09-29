Play

Maualuga (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam H. Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

Maualuga was able to do an individual workout during Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to get back into game shape before Sunday. Consider the linebacker a game-time decision as he awaits to be cleared to make his Dolphins debut.

