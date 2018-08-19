Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Expected back this week
Lippett (foot) is expected to return to practice this week, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Lippett has missed almost two weeks with his foot injury suffered prior to the team's first preseason game. He's competing for a depth secondary role and may make an appearance in Miami's third preseason game, Saturday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Dealing with right foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Practicing in full•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Limited reps in OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Expected back for offseason program•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Out for season with torn Achilles•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Has foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...