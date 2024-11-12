Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Tagovailoa took three sacks and fumbled on one of them midway through the second quarter, with Jared Verse scooping up the ball for the Rams at the Dolphins' 36-yard line. While that turnover did lead to a field goal, Tagovailoa played a relatively smooth game otherwise and connected with eight different targets overall. The 2020 first-round pick's one touchdown toss went to Tyreek Hill with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter, and he now draws another favorable matchup when the Raiders visit South Florida for a Week 11 matchup.