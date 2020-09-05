site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Donte Moncrief: Let go by Jets
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
The Jets have released
Moncrief.
It's not a great sign that Moncrief couldn't stick, but he'll either look to catch on elsewhere in the coming days or perhaps re-join the Jets in some capacity after things settle down following initial cut-downs.
