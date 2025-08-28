The Falcons signed Drummond to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Drummond finished the preseason with 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 96 yards in three games but was unable to crack the Falcons' 53-man roster. He'll remain in Atlanta on the team's practice squad for a second-straight season and could be elevated to the active roster if the Falcons require depth at wide receiver.