Brown (hamstring) is not participating in Tuesday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Brown is sitting out another practice, though offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said when the training staff "is ready to cut him loose, he'll be cut loose," which Frank speculates will occur next week. The star wide receiver managed to get in two limited practices to begin last week, and the Eagles simply seem to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery. There doesn't seem to be any concern about Brown's Week 1 availability at this stage, but expect him to sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Jets.