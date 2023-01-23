Brown tweaked his left hip in Saturday's 38-7 win over the Giants in the divisional round, but he told the Eagles training and coaching staffs that he'll be fine moving forward, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Because the Eagles raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead, Brown was afforded some rest late in the contest and finished the victory with three catches for 22 yards on six targets while playing 51 of 69 snaps on offense (73.9 percent). The hip issue doesn't look to be anything that will affect Brown's availability for the NFC Championship Game matchup with the 49ers this coming Sunday, but Brown could have his reps managed early on during the practice week as a precaution. By the time Sunday arrives, however, Brown should be ready to handle a full workload as the Eagles aim to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons.