Stowers (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Stowers emerged from preseason Week 2 with a hamstring injury, which sidelined him until this Wednesday. So far during Week 1 prep, the rookie second-round pick has logged back-to-back capped sessions, but even if he's cleared of his health concern ahead of the Eagles' season opener against the Commanders this Sunday, there's a chance he's a healthy scratch, as Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reported on Aug. 26. In such a scenario, Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins would be the available tight ends behind starter Dallas Goedert.