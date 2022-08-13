Sanders did not receive a carry but tallied two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets.

Philadelphia's offensive starters played only one series to begin the game. On that possession, the team did not take to the ground, explaining why Sanders only made the stat sheet as a receiver. His involvement as a pass catcher is encouraging, as he tallied 50 receptions in his rookie season, but Sanders managed only 26 receptions in 2021. Despite working with the second team early in training camp, Sanders should open the regular season as the top back in Philadelphia's rotation out of the backfield.