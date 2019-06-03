Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Doing individual work
McLeod (knee) is participating in individual drills at OTAs on Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McLeod said in April he wouldn't be available for OTAs while he continues his recovery from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in September, but his limited participation Monday is a good sign for his progression. The 28-year-old previously believed he would be ready to go for training camp and he currently appears on track for that to hold true.
