Barkley (stinger) was a full practice participant Friday.

Barkley's status for Week 3 was chief among the health concerns coming out of a Week 2 win at Tennessee in which he suffered a stinger and missed most of the first half. After kicking off this week with a limited practice Thursday, he handled every practice rep one day later, indicating he's good to go for Monday's contest in Chicago. Having said that, Barkley told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Friday that he'll wear protective gear around his neck and shoulders this week and perhaps as long as symptoms of the stinger are impacting him.