Barkley (hamstring/back) didn't practice Thursday.

Barkley has yet to practice this week due to dueling hamstring and back issues, the latter of which knocked him out of Monday's loss to the Cowboys. He relayed to Tim McManus of ESPN.com afterward that he isn't concerned about the most recent injury, but he now has just one more chance to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game at Washington. With all of Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on IR, Jaydon Blue currently is the only healthy RB on the Eagles' active roster, though the team also used practice squad member Elijah Mitchell in Monday's loss to the Cowboys.