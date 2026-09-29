Barkley rushed 15 times for 82 yards and secured one of two targets for minus-2 yards in the Eagles' 27-7 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Barkley was a rare bright spot for an otherwise moribund Eagles offense, showing no ill effects from the stinger that cost him substantial time in a Week 2 win over the Titans. The star running back got his night started on the right foot with a 12-yard run on Philadelphia's opening possession and a nine-yarder on the second drive that was wiped out by a holding penalty. Barkley would go on to add another four rushes of seven or more yards, including a game-long 17-yard scamper. Barkley has yet to top 15 carries in any of the first three games of the season, but he's been highly efficient while averaging 5.1 yards per carry and posting four runs of 10-plus yards overall. Barkley and the Eagles have a tall order on their Week 4 ledger, however, as the Rams come to town on Sunday.