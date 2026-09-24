Barkley (shoulder) is taking part in practice Thursday while sporting a protective device on his shoulder and neck area, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Barkley is wearing a "cowboy collar," which is a molded foam protection device that prevents the head from jerking backward. He missed a chunk of this past Sunday's win over the Titans due to a stinger in his shoulder and neck area, so it's encouraging that Barkley is participating in practice Thursday, though it remains to be seen if he'll be listed as a full or limited participant. The Eagles play on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Bears, who face an uncertain quarterback situation.