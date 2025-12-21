Barkley rushed the ball 21 times for 132 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders. He did not record a catch on two targets.

Barkley topped 100 rushing yards for the third time this season and for the second time in his last three games. He picked up consistent yardage for most of Saturday's matchup, but his performance turned a corner in the fourth quarter. Barkley began his final frame with a 12-yard touchdown run, and he then broke off a 48-yard gain to set up a Philadelphia touchdown two plays later to clinch the victory. His explosive rush was particularly encouraging, as it was only his fourth gain of at least 20 yards on the ground this season.