Shipley (foot) is active for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Shipley was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the third-year running back has been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a partial plantar fascia tear that he sustained in Week 5 against the Jaguars. Shipley and Jaydon Blue will operate as the Eagles' rotational running backs behind Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game against a Steelers defense that ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (83.2).