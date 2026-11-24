Shipley (foot/illness) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's injury report.

Shipley returned Sunday from a four-game absence due to a foot injury, and he finished that contest with four carries for nine yards and returned three kickoffs for 75 yards. He's still working through that foot issue, but he's now battling through an illness, so his practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring ahead of the Eagles' Thanksgiving Day contest against the Cowboys in Dallas. Shipley could operate in an elevated role on offense Thursday depending on the status of Saquon Barkley (neck/illness).