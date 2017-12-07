Eagles' Zach Ertz: Clears concussion protocol

Ertz (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Donning a helmet, Ertz took part in stretches during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Shortly thereafter, it was announced Ertz was out of the protocol altogether. His level of participation Thursday isn't known, but he appears on pace to suit up for Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.