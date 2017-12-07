Eagles' Zach Ertz: Clears concussion protocol
Ertz (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Donning a helmet, Ertz took part in stretches during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Shortly thereafter, it was announced Ertz was out of the protocol altogether. His level of participation Thursday isn't known, but he appears on pace to suit up for Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...