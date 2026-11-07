Collins (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals in Madrid, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins logged full participation in all three Week 9 practice sessions. The wide receiver could return from IR for Sunday's game, but it remains unclear if the Falcons want to clear a 53-man roster spot ahead of the international contest. Even if the team is set to activate Collins from a logistical standpoint, the wide receiver may not be quite ready to return to NFL-level physicality.