Edwards caught his only target for 12 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets.

Edwards has battled a shoulder injury for much of camp but managed to make his preseason debut. He made his only catch of the game on Atlanta's third offensive play on a pass delivered by Marcus Mariota. Edwards has lined up as one of the team's top three receivers when available during training camp, and his usage Monday also suggests that he will be a significant part of the offense to begin the regular season.