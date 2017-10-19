The Falcons placed Tripp in the concussion protocol Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Tripp participated fully in the Falcons' first practice of the week Wednesday, but it appears he may have sustained the head injury during a drill. With the Falcons set to face the Patriots on Sunday, Tripp won't have much time to clear all phases of the protocol, making it likely that he'll be inactive for that contest.