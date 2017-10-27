Falcons' Jordan Tripp: Will miss second consecutive game
Head coach Dan Quinn said Tripp (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Tripp didn't practice this week, so it isn't a surprise that he'll sit out again Sunday. Since entering the league in 2014, he has rarely been deployed in defensive situations, making him fantasy irrelevant.
