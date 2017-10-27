Head coach Dan Quinn said Tripp (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Tripp didn't practice this week, so it isn't a surprise that he'll sit out again Sunday. Since entering the league in 2014, he has rarely been deployed in defensive situations, making him fantasy irrelevant.

