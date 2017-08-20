Play

Tripp left Saturday's preseason contest in Washington to be checked for a concussion, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tripp isn't set up for many defensive snaps with Jake Ryan (shoulder), Blake Martinez and Joe Thomas all at inside linebacker, along with Clay Matthews occasionally shifting inside as well. Tripp is expected to slot into the lineup as a specialist when healthy.

