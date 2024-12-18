Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Cousins operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Michael Penix against the Giants on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Morris announced Tuesday that Cousins would be benched in favor of Penix, and clarity has now arrived confirming the veteran signal-caller's new backup duties. Cousins' long-term future in Atlanta is another matter, as the 36-year-old has lost his grip on the starting gig just 14 games into the four-year, $180 million contract he inked with the Falcons this offseason. Through those 14 appearances, Cousins has completed 303 of 453 pass attempts (67 percent) for 3,508 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Nine of those interceptions came in Cousins' most recent five games, in which span he threw just one touchdown.