Hughes (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes was limited in all three practices during Week 11 prep but he will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a neck injury. With Dee Alford (concussion) also inactive, the Falcons may move Billy Bowman from slot to outside corner or start Mike Ford, Natrone Brooks or Cobee Bryant opposite A.J. Terrell. Hughes' next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23.