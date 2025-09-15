Romo reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Romo was elevated to the Falcons' active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings, when he went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try. While he's back on the practice squad, head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that there is "about a 90 percent chance" that Romo is the Falcons' starting kicker for Week 3 against the Panthers. Younghoe Koo didn't make the trip to Minnesota, though Morris relayed that the team hasn't made a decision between Romo and Koo for the rest of the season. Even so, a strong performance in the Falcons' upcoming NFC South clash would give Romo the inside edge on Koo for kicking duties for the rest of the 2025 camapgin.