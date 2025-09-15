Falcons' Parker Romo: Back to practice squad
Romo reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Romo was elevated to the Falcons' active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings, when he went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try. While he's back on the practice squad, head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that there is "about a 90 percent chance" that Romo is the Falcons' starting kicker for Week 3 against the Panthers. Younghoe Koo didn't make the trip to Minnesota, though Morris relayed that the team hasn't made a decision between Romo and Koo for the rest of the season. Even so, a strong performance in the Falcons' upcoming NFC South clash would give Romo the inside edge on Koo for kicking duties for the rest of the 2025 camapgin.
