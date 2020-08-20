Gurley was active during Wednesday's practice and looked explosive when working against the Falcons defense, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Gurley got past the defense for a long run during 11-on-11 drills, an encouraging sight after he took Tuesday's practice off for "load management". Coach Dan Quinn hinted in July that Gurley's workload would be tempered during the lead up to the regular season, a maneuver intended to increase the running back's durability once game action commences in mid-September. Though Gurley has only missed four of a possible 48 regular-season outings the past three years, his 2019 yards-per-carry average of 3.8 causes speculation about the status of his surgically-repaired left ACL. If Gurley can continue to demonstrate explosiveness during training camp, such a display may alleviate injury concerns that some fantasy GMs point out as a deal-breaker.