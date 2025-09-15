Watts recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

Watts didn't test well at the combine, but his instincts were lauded after a decorated career at Notre Dame, which included two All-American honors. Those instincts were on full display during training camp, as the rookie third-round pick carved out a starting role. Watts hasn't slowed down to start his NFL career, recording three pass deflections in two games, including his first career interception during primetime. The Falcons' defense looks to be significantly improved in 2025, thanks to surprise performances from starting rookies like Watts, Jalon Walker, James Pearce, and Billy Bowman.