The NFL trade deadline was Tuesday, and three offensive players were dealt to different teams. Mike Williams went from the Jets to the Steelers, Khalil Herbert went from the Bears to the Bengals, and Jonathan Mingo went from the Panthers to the Cowboys.



None of these trades did a lot to change the Fantasy landscape, but hopefully, Williams (12 percent rostered on CBS Sports leagues) can salvage his season as the new No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh. He's worth adding in most leagues to see what happens, and hopefully, Williams and Russell Wilson can develop a quick rapport.



Herbert becomes the No. 2 running back for the Bengals, with Zack Moss (neck) likely out for the rest of the regular season. Herbert is now the handcuff to target behind Chase Brown, and Herbert is worth adding in most leagues.



I don't have much faith in Mingo, given his lack of production in Carolina, along with Dak Prescott (hamstring) now out for several weeks. But Mingo could emerge as a viable weapon for Cooper Rush, especially if CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is going to miss any time.



We'll get into these trades and more below with the waiver wire. This should be another busy week of moves, especially with Green Bay, Seattle, Cleveland, and Las Vegas on a bye.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Dak Prescott (hamstring), Caleb Williams (ankle) and Will Levis (shoulder).



On a bye: Jordan Love, Geno Smith, Jameis Winston and Gardner Minshew



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (80 percent rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (73 percent) and Justin Herbert (68 percent). Stafford has scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games, and he has top-10 upside whenever Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are healthy. Stafford is worth starting in all leagues against Miami in Week 10. ... Tagovailoa had a solid outing in Week 9 at Buffalo with 21.5 Fantasy points, and he's worth starting in Week 10 at the Rams. He then faces Las Vegas in Week 11 and New England in Week 12, so this could be a solid stretch of games for Tagovailoa over the next three weeks. ... Herbert is getting hot at the right time, and he has scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. He's worth starting again heading into Week 10 against Tennessee, and then he faces Cincinnati in Week 11, Baltimore in Week 12, and Atlanta in Week 13. After a rough start to the season, Herbert could end up being a league winner for Fantasy managers.



Drop candidates: Dak Prescott (97 percent rostered), Geno Smith (80 percent), and Derek Carr (46 percent). We don't know how long Prescott will be out, but reports are he'll miss multiple weeks with his injured hamstring and could be headed to injured reserve. It's safe to drop him in all one-quarterback leagues. ... Smith has played well of late with at least 21.8 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, but you can drop him in 10-team leagues with Seattle on a bye in Week 10. He returns in Week 11 with a tough matchup at San Francisco, although hopefully, DK Metcalf (knee) will be back then as well. ... Carr has been held to 16.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his past four games, and his receiving corps is beat up. Unless Chris Olave (concussion) can return in Week 10 against Atlanta, then you can drop Carr in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 2107 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.5 In Week 9 against Houston, we saw how good Rodgers could be when Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams both had a big game at the same time. Rodgers scored a season-high 26.3 Fantasy points with Wilson (twice) and Adams finding the end zone, and hopefully, that's a sign of things to come. He has a great upcoming schedule against Arizona in Week 10, Indianapolis in Week 11, Seattle in Week 13, Miami in Week 14, Jacksonville in Week 15, and the Rams in Week 16, with a bye in Week 12. Rodgers could be a league-winning Fantasy quarterback, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 2004 RUYDS 113 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.6 Lawrence has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he has three rushing touchdowns in his past two outings against Green Bay and Philadelphia. I like his upcoming schedule against Minnesota in Week 10, Detroit in Week 11, and Houston in Week 13, with a bye in Week 12, especially if he continues to use his legs. He won't be ranked as a starter in most 12-team leagues, but he can be a useful streamer in deeper formats. Lawrence is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 770 RUYDS 209 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.3 Maye doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 10 at Chicago, but things lighten up after that. He faces the Rams in Week 11, Miami in Week 12, Indianapolis in Week 13, and Arizona in Week 15, with a bye in Week 14. Maye could be a borderline starter in all leagues in those games, especially with the way he's running the ball. He had 95 rushing yards in Week 9 at Tennessee and 46 yards and a touchdown in limited action in Week 8 against the Jets since he left that game in the second quarter with a concussion. Maye has scored at least 17.7 Fantasy points in all three starts he's been able to finish, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NYG -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1880 RUYDS 239 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 Jones just had his best game of the season in Week 9 against Washington with 28.4 Fantasy points, and it comes at the right time with a favorable matchup in Week 10 against Carolina in Germany. If the Giants win that game and Jones isn't benched going into the bye in Week 11, he then faces Tampa Bay in Week 12, Dallas in Week 13, New Orleans in Week 14, Baltimore in Week 15, Atlanta in Week 16, and Indianapolis in Week 17. I can't imagine many Fantasy managers trusting Jones in one-quarterback leagues, but all of those matchups are favorable as of now. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 542 RUYDS 10 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 22.3 Wilson has done a nice job in two starts for the Steelers, and he's averaging 22.3 Fantasy points over that span. Coming off the bye in Week 9, Wilson has some favorable upcoming matchups against Washington in Week 10, Baltimore in Week 11, and Cincinnati in Week 13, and he just got a new weapon in Mike Williams, who was traded to the Steelers from the Jets on Tuesday. He could be a useful streamer in those games, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CLE -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats PAYDS 652 RUYDS 31 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.6 We had a great game from Winston in a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Baltimore with 29.5 Fantasy points, and he followed that up with a stinker in a tough matchup against the Chargers, scoring just 12.1 points. You'll want to use him when the matchup is right, which is Week 11 at the Saints, and he's worth adding now if you want to plan ahead since Cleveland has a bye in Week 10. After that, Winston could go back to the waiver wire since the Browns face Pittsburgh in Week 12, Denver in Week 13, and Pittsburgh again in Week 14. But for the Week 11 game at New Orleans, Winston is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 694 RUYDS 41 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 7.3 As of Tuesday morning, Dave Canales has not yet named his starting quarterback for Week 10 against the Giants in Germany, but it's likely that Young starts again coming off a win against the Saints in Week 9. He started the past two games after Andy Dalton injured his thumb prior to Week 8 at Denver, and Young has looked better despite scoring a combined 29.2 Fantasy points over that span. If Young starts against the Giants, then he could be considered a streamer in deeper leagues, but make sure Young is rostered in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. In those formats, he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 167 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 3.3 With Dak Prescott (hamstring) out multiple weeks, the Cowboys will turn to Rush as their starting quarterback. There's a chance Trey Lance (1 percent) gets some playing time depending on how long Prescott is out and how Rush does, so add Lance in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. But Rush is the next man up for now, and he's worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rush has seen action in two games this season. He was 8-of-11 passing for 46 yards with an interception and two rushing yards in Week 6 against Detroit in relief of Prescott in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss. And he was 13-of-25 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown and four rushing yards against the Falcons in Week 9. Rush started five games for the Cowboys in 2022 when Prescott hurt his thumb, and he averaged 12.5 Fantasy points over that span. He has a tough matchup against the Eagles in Week 10, but things get better after that against Houston in Week 11, Washington in Week 12, the Giants in Week 13, Cincinnati in Week 14, Carolina in Week 15, and Tampa Bay in Week 16. We hope CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is OK after he was injured in Week 9, and his availability is definitely important for Rush.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (calf), Jordan Mason (shoulder), Saquon Barkley (back), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (knee), Isiah Pacheco (leg), Tyjae Spears (hamstring), Zack Moss (neck), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Jamaal Williams (groin), Dameon Pierce (groin), Gus Edwards (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (ankle).



On a bye: Josh Jacobs, Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Alexander Mattison, and Zamir White



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyler Allgeier (77 percent rostered) and Ray Davis (67 percent). Allgeier has scored a touchdown in two of his past four games, and he has at least 12 carries in two games over that span while playing behind Bijan Robinson. ... Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had 18.2 PPR points in Week 6 at the Jets when James Cook was out with a toe injury.



Drop candidates: Zack Moss (81 percent), Devin Singletary (80 percent), Antonio Gibson (49 percent), Jerome Ford (48 percent) and Ty Chandler (41 percent). Moss has a neck injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season. And the Bengals appear to have replaced Moss as the backup to Chase Brown by trading for Khalil Herbert on Tuesday. ... Singletary is clearly behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the Giants, and Singletary has combined for just 17 total touches in the past three games. The Giants also have a bye in Week 11. ... Gibson has just 11 total touches in his past three games and would need a Rhamondre Stevenson injury to be Fantasy relevant. ... Ford returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Chargers but had just three total touches. The Browns have a bye in Week 10, and Ford is tough to trust with Nick Chubb back. ... Chandler has fallen to third on the depth chart in Minnesota behind Aaron Jones and Cam Akers. There's no reason to hold onto Chandler in any format, and he hasn't touched the ball on offense in two games.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB SF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 4 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) and Jordan Mason (shoulder) appear on track to return from San Francisco's bye in Week 9 and play in Week 10, but we'll see what happens when practice officially starts Wednesday. It's not a bad idea to stash Guerendo just in case one or both are still not 100 percent and the last time we saw Guerendo in Week 8 against Dallas, he had 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 17 yards on four targets. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB to see what happens with the 49ers backfield heading into Week 10 at Tampa Bay. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 151 REC 12 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Warren is worth putting on your roster in all leagues, and he could be a difference-maker down the stretch. While playing in tandem with Najee Harris, Warren has scored 7.9 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Giants, and he has at least 11 total touches in each outing. And Warren could be a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Harris. Warren is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Spears was expected to return in Week 9 against the Patriots but instead missed his third game in a row with an injured hamstring. Prior to getting injured in Week 6, Spears had scored at least 10.1 PPR points in two games in a row, and he can be a useful flex in deeper leagues when healthy. He's also a potential lottery ticket in case something happens to Tony Pollard, and Spears is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If Spears suffers a setback and is not expected back in Week 10 at the Chargers, then add Julius Chestnut (8 percent rostered) in deeper leagues for 1 percent. In the past two games, Chestnut has 12 carries for 54 yards. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 25 REYDS 272 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 As we've said many times throughout the season, you'll never know when to use Hill, but he can be a PPR flex in deeper leagues. He scored at least 8.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, but he also has four games this season with 5.2 PPR points or less. In PPR, Hill is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. We also have to see what happens with Hill once Keaton Mitchell (14 percent rostered) is active, which could be this week. Mitchell could end up being the handcuff for Derrick Henry, so you can add Mitchell in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 183 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.2 We need to see what happens with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) heading into Week 10 against Pittsburgh, but he missed Week 9 against the Giants. Austin Ekeler was the lead running back for the Commanders, but McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1 percent rostered) also saw action. Rodriguez was the better of the two, with 11 carries for 52 yards, but he played fewer snaps than McNichols (24-20), who had eight carries for 20 yards. Neither one had a target, and Rodriguez was sent back to the practice squad Monday. It's a situation to monitor, and Rodriguez might be the better Commanders running back to add instead of McNichols if Robinson is out again. You can speculate on McNichols or Rodriguez for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 196 REC 9 REYDS 74 TD 3 FPTS/G 6 Allen is a potential lottery ticket and should be rostered in more leagues. Should something happen to Breece Hall, then Allen would be a potential must-start running back. Allen scored a touchdown in Week 8 at New England and has two games this season with double digits in carries, even though Hall hasn't missed any time due to a reported injury. Allen is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Audric Estime RB DEN Denver • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Estime might end up being a league winner down the stretch, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Sean Payton said Monday that he anticipates Estime playing more frequently as the season goes on. In two of the past four games for Denver, Estime received five carries, and he averaged at least 5.4 yards per carry in each outing. He has yet to get a target, but that could change with more playing time. That said, the Broncos still have Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin on the roster, so it might take an injury for Estime to maximize his value. For now, you can also take a flier on McLaughlin (40 percent rostered), and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past five games. McLaughlin is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAR -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 Kyren Williams is dominating playing time for the Rams with at least 86 percent of the snaps in four games in a row. Should he miss any time, then Corum is a lottery ticket in waiting. He would be a potential must-start running back in all leagues if Williams ever gets hurt, and Corum is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAC -7.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 3 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 J.K. Dobbins is about to set a career-high in carries for the season, and hopefully, he continues to stay healthy. His best year was 134 carries in 15 games as a rookie in 2020, and he has 126 carries through eight games prior to Week 10 against Tennessee. Should Dobbins miss any time, then Vidal is a lottery ticket in waiting. He would be a potential must-start running back in all leagues if Dobbins ever gets hurt, and Vidal is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 James Conner has been awesome this season, but he's missed at least three games in five of the past six years. He's been healthy so far in 2024, but if he were to miss any action, then Benson is a lottery ticket in waiting. He would be a potential must-start running back in all leagues if Conner ever gets hurt, although Emari Demercado (2 percent rostered) could also have a role. That said, I'd prioritize Benson over Demercado, and Benson is worth adding up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB MIN Minnesota • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 6 REYDS 23 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 Akers has moved past Ty Chandler as the No. 2 running back in Minnesota, and Akers is a lottery ticket in waiting. Jones was limited to just 11 games in 2023 with the Packers, and he already gave us a scare this season with a hip injury in Week 5. Akers, who had six carries for 46 yards and two catches for 7 yards in Week 9 against the Colts, would be a potential must-start running back in all leagues if Jones ever gets hurt, and Akers is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 8 REYDS 65 TD 4 FPTS/G 7 The Bears traded Khalil Herbert to the Bengals on Tuesday, making it clear that Johnson is the No. 2 running back in Chicago behind D'Andre Swift. Should anything happen to Swift, then Johnson would be a potential must-start running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 2 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.7 The Bengals traded a seventh-round pick to the Bears for Herbert, who will now replace Zack Moss (neck) as the No. 2 running back in Cincinnati. Herbert is now the backup for Chase Brown, and Herbert could be a lottery ticket in case Brown misses any time. Herbert is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Gainwell is a good running back to stash in deeper leagues as the potential handcuff to Saquon Barkley. Gainwell has 23 carries in his past three games, and he could be a potential lottery ticket if Barkley were to miss any time. Gainwell is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), A.J. Brown (knee), Drake London (hip), Chris Olave (concussion), Amari Cooper (wrist), Keon Coleman (wrist), Jalen McMillan (hamstring), Mike Evans (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (ribs), Jauan Jennings (hip), DK Metcalf (knee), Tee Higgins (quadriceps), Nico Collins (hamstring), Darius Slayton (concussion), Gabe Davis (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), Allen Lazard (chest), Brandin Cooks (knee) and Adam Thielen (hamstring).



On a bye: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Jakobi Meyers



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cedric Tillman (81 percent rostered), Jauan Jennings (79 percent), Keenan Allen (79 percent), Jerry Jeudy (67 percent) and Rome Odunze (66 percent). Tillman and Jeudy have been great since Amari Cooper was traded to Buffalo. In three games, Tillman has scored at least 18.1 PPR points in each outing, with 32 targets over that span. And Jeudy has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he has 19 targets over that span. Both are worth adding where available, even with Cleveland on a bye in Week 10. ... Jennings missed the past two games with a hip injury, but he's expected to return in Week 10 after San Francisco's bye in Week 9. He should be a starter opposite Deebo Samuel with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season, and Jennings could be a top-30 receiver for the rest of the year. ... Allen and Odunze are worth rostering in all leagues, and Allen has 17 targets in his past two games. Odunze just had five catches for 104 yards on seven targets, and hopefully, he starts building toward a strong finish. He has 13 targets in his past two games as well.



Drop candidates: Diontae Johnson (92 percent rostered), Christian Watson (60 percent), and Allen Lazard (56 percent). Johnson lost Fantasy value with his move from Carolina to Baltimore, and it's tough to trust him with the Ravens. It's only one game, but in Week 9, in his Baltimore debut, Johnson played 17 snaps and had no targets. ... Watson is not worth keeping on your roster with Green Bay on a bye in Week 10. He has scored 8.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row. ... Lazard is on injured reserve with his chest injury, and the earliest he can return to action is Week 14 at Miami. Lazard is not worth keeping on your roster, with Davante Adams joining Garrett Wilson in New York.

Add in this order: