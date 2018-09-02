Grayson missed the cut for Atlanta's 53-man roster on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year man out of Colorado State struggled mightily throughout the preseason slate, completing 36.8 percent of his passes and finishing with a dismal 3.5 yards per attempt average. Grayson's best chance to make an impression came against the Jets in Week 1, when he completed three-of-10 attempts for 38 yards (just nine attempts in other two other exhibition appearances). The 2015 third-round pick will try to catch on with the practice squad or pursue a backup role elsewhere.