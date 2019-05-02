Grayson was waived by the Broncos on Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Grayson's last regular season action in the NFL was in 2015 with the Saints. The Colorado State product signed a future/reserve contract with Denver in Jan. of 2019 after spending most of the 2018 season on their practice squad. Wide receiver Chad Hansen was also waived by Denver on Thursday, likely to make room for undrafted free agents.

