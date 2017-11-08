Garrett Grayson: Cut from practice squad
The Falcons released Grayson from their practice squad Wednesday.
Grayson's dismissal clears a spot for kicker Mike Meyer, who could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys if kicker Matt Bryant (leg) is unavailable for that contest. Since exhausting his college eligibility in 2014, Grayson has made one appearance in an NFL game, which came back in 2015 as a member of the Saints.
