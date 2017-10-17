Play

Grayson landed on the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Grayson was waived by the Saints last week. It will take an injury to defending MVP Matt Ryan or backup quarterback Matt Schaub for Grayson to have a chance at promoting to the active roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...