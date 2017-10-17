Garrett Grayson: Signed to Falcons' practice squad
Grayson landed on the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
Grayson was waived by the Saints last week. It will take an injury to defending MVP Matt Ryan or backup quarterback Matt Schaub for Grayson to have a chance at promoting to the active roster.
