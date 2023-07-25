Robinson (knee) will start training camp on the PUP list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson is still recovering from a torn meniscus that he suffered while playing for the Rams in November. Once healthy, the 28-year-old should be set up to receive ample playing time alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the defensive line.
