Burns logged four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Giants' loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Burns had been struggling as of late, failing to record a sack across his previous three outings but he delivered a bounce-back performance during the loss, forcing a J.J. McCarthy fumble that Tyler Nubin ran back for a touchdown. The 27-year-old is having the best season of his career, having already compiled a personal-best 15.0 sacks and will look to add to his totals across the team's final two games of the season.

