Burns recorded two total tackles in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.

Burns finished with his least impressive statline of the campaign, failing to secure a solo tackle for the first time this season while his two stops marked a new low for the linebacker this year. Burns has been exceptional in his second season in New York, compiling 13.0 sacks, which is second only to Miles Garrett (18.0) through 12 weeks, and he'll look to get back on track against New England in Week 13.