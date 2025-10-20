Burns was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room after Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The pass rusher finished the game with four tackles, including 2.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss. Burns has played on most of the defensive snaps for New York this season, and he now has 9.0 sacks in seven games. The Giants are deep on the edge, with Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux in addition to Burns, but the loss of the veteran would nonetheless impact the defense.