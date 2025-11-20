Slayton (hamstring) participated in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This marks Slayton's first notable on-field work since he injured his hamstring Week 10 in Chicago. He worked with the Giants' training staff on the side at Wednesday's session, so he appears to be ramping up his activity level this week. Thursday's injury report will reveal if Slayton was limited or full in his return to practice.