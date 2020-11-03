Slayton caught five of nine targets for 56 yards in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Slayton made a great fourth-down reception to extend New York's final offensive drive, but his night was otherwise marred by failed deep connections with Daniel Jones. The speedster never got on the same page as his quarterback, missing a few big-play opportunities in the process. Despite those disappointments, Slayton still trailed only Sterling Shepard in receptions while nearly hitting double-digits in targets. That involvement bodes well ahead of Week 9's matchup against Washington.