default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slayton (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Giants coach Brian Daboll hinted at this Friday morning when he told reporters that Slayton looked good during practice the past two days. Slayton should jump right back in as a starter, as the Giants don't have much else besides Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver.

More News