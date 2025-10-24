Giants' Darius Slayton: Cleared for action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Giants coach Brian Daboll hinted at this Friday morning when he told reporters that Slayton looked good during practice the past two days. Slayton should jump right back in as a starter, as the Giants don't have much else besides Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Coach optimistic for Week 8 return•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Stays limited in practice•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Won't play against Denver•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Doubtful for Week 7•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Misses practice Thursday•