Slayton (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The same goes for Wan'Dale Robinson, whose early success has partially come at Slayton's expense. While never known for high target rates, Slayton will inevitably see more passes come his way if he doesn't lose his every-down role. His 82 routes run through Week 2 were sixth most in the league, but Slayton somehow got just four targets, while every other player with 80 or more routes (including teammate Malik Nabers) was targeted at least 13 times.