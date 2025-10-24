Head coach Brain Daboll said Friday that he's optimistic about Slayton's (hamstring) availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles after Slayton had "two good days" of practice Wednesday and Thursday, Dan Solomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday. Barring an upgrade to full participation Friday, Slayton will likely carry a questionable designation into Sunday's game after sitting out the Giants' past two contests. Daboll's optimism suggests Slayton will likely suit up barring a setback.