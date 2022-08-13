Slayton played only five snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against New England because he "tightened up" in the first quarter, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Slayton mostly played with the second- and third-teams during camp, but he logged all of his time with the starters Thursday. However, that time was limited to just five snaps because, in the words of head coach Brian Daboll, the receiver "tightened up." Daboll indicated that Slayton impressed in recent practices to earn time with the starters in the exhibition opener, and the decision to pull him appears to be precautionary rather than the result of an identifiable injury. Slayton is on the cusp of making the 53-man roster, so it will be important for him to stay on the field throughout the preseason.