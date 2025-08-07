Slayton (undisclosed) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Slayton is missing a second consecutive practice due to an undisclosed injury. The Giants' lack of commentary on Slayton's status seems like an indication that the issue is minor, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared in time to potentially suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills. After re-signing with New York on a on a three-year, $36 million this offseason, Slayton enters the 2025 campaign positioned to start alongside Malik Nabers (shoulder/toe) and Wan'Dale Robinson (leg) in three-wide sets.