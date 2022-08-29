Webb completed 30 of 38 pass attempts for 202 yards and one touchdown without an interception in Sunday's preseason win over Cincinnati. He added four carries for 13 yards on the ground.

Starter Daniel Jones didn't play in the contest, and backup Tyrod Taylor exited with a back injury near the end of the first quarter. As a result, Webb played the remainder of the game, and he seized the opportunity, connecting with 13 different receivers for 202 yards. His lone touchdown came on an 18-yard hookup with tight end Austin Allen in the fourth quarter. Webb already had a good chance of making the 53-man roster as the Giants' third quarterback, and his strong play over the past two weeks along with Taylor's injury make that scenario even more of a likelihood.