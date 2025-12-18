default-cbs-image
Olszewski (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski logged back-to-back full practices to start the week, an encouraging sign after missing Week 15 due to a concussion suffered in Week 13. The 29-year-old still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol to have any chance to play against Minnesota in Week 16.

