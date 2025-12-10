Olszewski (concussion) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski suffered a concussion in Week 13 against New England after taking a big helmet-to-helmet hit on a kick return. Despite New York being on bye last week, the return specialist hasn't yet reached the point that he's ready to practice. Olszewski will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he's able to return to game action, and if he can't play this Sunday versus the Commanders, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and Jalin Hyatt are candidates to cover his role in the return game.