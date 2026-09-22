Likely secured five of 10 targets for 33 yards in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Likely's first catch came on one of Jaxson Dart's three completions before he exited the game with a knee injury, and the veteran tight end remained an integral component of the air attack once Jameis Winston took over. Likely's reception and target totals were team-high figures, and he's quickly generated a 13-111-2 line on 18 targets over his first two games in a Giants uniform heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Titans on Sunday.