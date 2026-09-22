Dart (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams.

Dart suffered a left knee injury when he was sandwiched between two Los Angeles defenders as he threw a pass during the first quarter. The 23-year-old was able to walk off the field and eventually to the locker room under his own power, but he was ruled out from returning just after halftime. Dart finished the contest having completed three of five passes for 20 yards. Jameis Winston is set to lead the Giants' offense for the remainder of the game, and results of testing on Dart's knee should provide more clarity on his outlook for Week 3 and beyond.