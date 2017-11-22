Casillas (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

Casillas didn't crop up on the injury report until Wednesday and was listed as a full participant in the Giants' estimate of what his level of involvement would have been had the team held practice, so it seems likely he'll suit up Thursday. He should be in store for a near-every down role in the Week 12 matchup, but with no more than six tackles on the season, Casillas doesn't carry much IDP appeal.